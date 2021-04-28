James Clarence Hopke, Jr. Sells 15,243 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.