James Investment Research Inc. Acquires New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $14,042,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $171.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

