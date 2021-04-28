James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI stock opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

