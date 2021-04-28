James Investment Research Inc. Buys 291 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.