James Investment Research Inc. Buys 7,500 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 46.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 305,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $20.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

