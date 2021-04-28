James Investment Research Inc. Buys New Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,313,000 after acquiring an additional 500,839 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 214.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 104,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 70,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 42.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,096 shares in the company, valued at $434,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $187,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,784 shares of company stock worth $3,275,505 in the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LPG opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

