James Investment Research Inc. Has $587,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 155,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78.

