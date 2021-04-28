James Investment Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 428,956 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 323.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 234,910 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 297,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 106,843 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,246,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. Research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,300.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $659,126. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.