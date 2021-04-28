Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total transaction of C$48,473.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695,384 shares in the company, valued at C$43,551,206.06.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$49,986.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$47,901.90.

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$49,299.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total value of C$48,463.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$47,441.70.

On Friday, January 29th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total value of C$50,617.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.06, for a total transaction of C$57,167.10.

On Monday, January 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total transaction of C$56,597.40.

REAL opened at C$17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 28.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.05. Real Matters Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.87 and a 52-week high of C$33.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REAL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.67.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

