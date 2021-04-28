JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of JDDSF remained flat at $$12.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

