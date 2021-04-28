Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.70% from the stock’s current price.

ACVA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $33.91 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

