Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) to Buy

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

APNHY stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

