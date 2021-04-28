Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on HSBC Holdings plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HSBC in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HSBC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HSBC opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. HSBC has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226,372 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in HSBC by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 60,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

