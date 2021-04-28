Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KeyCorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.