Jérôme Gendron Buys 549,000 Shares of Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) Stock

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) Director Jérôme Gendron acquired 549,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,309,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$615,473.30.

Shares of YRB stock opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.69. Yorbeau Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$18.21 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

About Yorbeau Resources

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal properties. The company holds 100% interest in Rouyn property that consists of one mining concession and 94 claims having a total area of 2,684.88 hectares located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, QuÃ©bec; and Scott Lake property comprises three non-contiguous claim blocks consisting of 123 complete or partial claim cells covering an area of approximately 6,089 hectares located in the townships of LÃ©vy, Scott, and Obalski in northwestern QuÃ©bec.

