JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

JKS stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.54. 7,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

