JMP Group (JMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $53.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. On average, analysts expect JMP Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JMP Group alerts:

NYSE:JMP opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 14,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $76,093.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 57,122 shares of company stock worth $345,930. 58.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.