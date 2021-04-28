Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LC shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Shares of LC opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $30,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,359.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,880 shares of company stock valued at $289,981. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

