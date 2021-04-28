Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $264,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Shares of USB stock opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

