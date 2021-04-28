Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Invests $418,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

