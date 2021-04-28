Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 698 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.87 and its 200 day moving average is $209.69. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.37.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

