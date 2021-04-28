John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $142.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.98 and its 200 day moving average is $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,925 shares of company stock worth $862,157 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

