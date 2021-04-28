Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $63.80.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after buying an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,090,000 after buying an additional 734,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,934,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,262,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,585,000 after purchasing an additional 309,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

