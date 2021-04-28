Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.420-9.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.60 billion-$91.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.23 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.69.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.74 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $428.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

