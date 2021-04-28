Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 700 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 58.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.12 million. On average, analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

