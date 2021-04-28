Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $135,000 in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXTG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

NXTG stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.