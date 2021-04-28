Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

