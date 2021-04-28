Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 1,025 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 177.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

