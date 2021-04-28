Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 400 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 123,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 42,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

