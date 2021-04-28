JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,679 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of MSG Networks worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,371,000 after acquiring an additional 162,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MSG Networks by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after buying an additional 181,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 139,913 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 1,057.7% in the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 277,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 253,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie raised MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

MSG Networks stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $930.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

