JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.88 Million Stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 2,688.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,566 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GAN were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GAN. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in GAN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in GAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in GAN during the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in GAN in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

GAN stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. GAN Limited has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

