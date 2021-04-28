JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.95 Million Stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 1,416.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 2,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $491.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

HBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $42,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

