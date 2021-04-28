JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 190.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.83 million, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

