JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 243.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 4,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.78 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $66,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,315. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,010 shares of company stock worth $177,018. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $64.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

