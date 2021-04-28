JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMIAY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IMI from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMIAY opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. IMI has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.