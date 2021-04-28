JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 11,130 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7,627.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TM opened at $152.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $115.19 and a 1 year high of $163.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

