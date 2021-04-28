JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to “Overweight”

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NOAH. Nomura upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Get Noah alerts:

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. Noah has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noah during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noah during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 468.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Noah by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.