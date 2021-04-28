JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) Plans Dividend of GBX 7

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JCH opened at GBX 722 ($9.43) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 690.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 633.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £419.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 515 ($6.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 728 ($9.51).

In other news, insider Jill May purchased 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.00) per share, with a total value of £19,883.88 ($25,978.42). Also, insider Andrew L. Sutch bought 72 shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 671 ($8.77) per share, for a total transaction of £483.12 ($631.20).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

