Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6,009.74

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,009.74 ($78.52) and traded as low as GBX 5,899 ($77.07). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 5,900 ($77.08), with a volume of 18,476 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,211.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,009.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The company has a market capitalization of £372.00 million and a PE ratio of 45.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 38.50 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $16.50. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

About Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.