Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Juniper Networks updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.330-0.430 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ~$0.33-0.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. 7,709,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,234. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

