Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on TKAYY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAYY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 45,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

