Kevin Lee Sells 18,611 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BCYC traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,304. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

