KeyCorp Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

NXPI opened at $203.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.19. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

