KeyCorp Increases AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $78.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $67.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 365.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

