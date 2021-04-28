KeyCorp Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2021 earnings at $24.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securiti increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG opened at $1,468.87 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $856.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.70, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,469.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,398.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $355,121,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.