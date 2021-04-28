KeyCorp Increases Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $149.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.85.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $136.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $138.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.