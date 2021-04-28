Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 615.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kforce were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kforce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $209,632.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,840 shares of company stock worth $9,493,145. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

