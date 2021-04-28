Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.55. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.78 and a 1 year high of C$19.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.61.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

