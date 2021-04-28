Kimball Electronics (KE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $556.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $81,165.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 193,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,192.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $349,195. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

