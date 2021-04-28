Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Kimball International has raised its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

KBAL stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. Kimball International has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $520.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

